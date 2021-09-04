Covid surge prompts school closures in Punjab, capital

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the closure of schools for six days as the surge of coronavirus infections has led to hospitals becoming overwhelmed in the province, just a month after pupils returned to classrooms. Soon after, the federal capital followed suit.

In a tweet on Friday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said the provincial government has decided to close all public and private schools from September 6 to 11 “due to Covid-19 conditions”. He urged people to stay home and strictly adhere to safety measures. “Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families.”

Restrictions were also being imposed in the federal capital from today (Saturday), Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat announced. In a tweet, he said: “Due to increasing pressure on hospitals following restrictions are being notified from tomorrow (Saturday) till 12th September to control Covid spread.”

He said schools will be closed, as will inter-city transport, all indoor gyms. Indoor and outdoor gatherings will also be banned. The development came as active cases remained above 90,000, and more than 5,600 critical cases. A day earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that the country’s critical cases were the highest since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, 57 people lost their lives to Covid and 3,787 more people were confirmed to have the virus. The country has seen a total of 1,171,578 cases and the death toll breached the 26,000 mark on Friday. Total fatalities stood at 26,035. So far, the country has fully vaccinated 18,512,319 people.