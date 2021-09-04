Haider Ali wins Pakistan’s first ever gold medal for Paralympics

ISLAMABAD/TOKYO: Pakistani discus thrower Haider Ali made history on Friday and claimed the first-ever Paralympics gold medal for the country in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Haider Ali bagged his medal with a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six. His first two throws were judged ineligible, almost costing him a spot in the contest. He nailed his third attempt with a throw of 47.84 meters, while the fourth throw was a foul. But his fifth attempt was a classy throw that helped him earn the medal.

Ukraine’s Zhabnyak with a 52.43 metres throw finished second to win a silver medal, while Brazilian Teixeira de Souza with a 51.86 throw ended third to take bronze.

“It is great to make history for my country again,” said F37 men’s discus thrower Haider Ali. “This gold will be very important for para sport in my country.”

The 36-year-old is also responsible for Pakistan’s only other two Paralympic medals — silver at Beijing 2008, and bronze at Rio 2016. Haider Ali has cerebral palsy and is from Gujranwala.

The Prime Minister’s Office congratulated Haider Ali for the achievement. “Congratulations Haider Ali on winning the first ever Gold Medal for Pakistan in Paralympics. His discus throw of 55.26m won him the medal, making the whole Pakistan proud,” the PM office said in a tweet.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated Haider Ali. “Thanking Haider Ali over his great achievement”, the minister said in tweet, adding that the nation was proud of him. Farrukh Habib said that players like Haider Ali are assets of the nation.