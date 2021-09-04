Humanitarian aid for Afghans to continue: Raab

Ag PA

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday said beyond the matter of recognising the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, his country will continue to extend humanitarian assistance to its people.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Raab said whether the UK recognised the Taliban government or not, it would like to have a “line of communication through aid agencies to help the people of Afghanistan”.

Raab mentioned that some of the Taliban were “positive at the level of words”, but stressed that “we need to test them first”. He said Britain would increase development funds for the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to ensure helping out the Afghan people, crossing over the borders.

The Foreign Secretary vowed that the UK would be “shouldering our humanitarian responsibilities” amid concerns that countries neighbouring Afghanistan could see huge numbers of refugees arriving. “We will also be supporting those countries who face greatest demands from those who may be displaced in the weeks ahead,” Raab said.

He reiterated the need to “engage” with the Taliban but declined to give an update on talks between Sir Simon Gass, the Prime Minister’s special representative for Afghan transition, and the group.

Raab also said: “The takeover, I think it’s fair to say, was faster than anyone anticipated, not just the United Kingdom or Nato allies, but I was talking with our friends here. And I suspect the Taliban and ordinary Afghans were taken by surprise. I think there was a common widespread surprise at the speed with which the consolidation of power happened.”

To a question on keeping Pakistan in the travel “red list”, he said he could totally understand the impact of the decision on the Pakistani and British-Pakistani nationals. He commended the efforts of the government of Pakistan in addressing the coronavirus situation, however, stressed that the UK’s decision was “in shared interest amid domestic and global challenges”.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK understands “this is a sensitive issue”. “We base our decision on the technical evidence, the scientific basis. I understand that is often contested, which is all the more reason why it’s good that the Pakistan special adviser to Prime Minister (Imran) Khan will be holding expert level talks with UK public health authorities.

“We want to find a way through, no-one wants Pakistan off the red list more than I do, but we take these decisions at a technical level. I think the smart thing for us to do is work together to enable that to happen as soon, as safely and as responsibly as it can be done.”

Raab said his discussions with Qureshi focused on commonalities of interest and finding out the ways to further strengthen ties in diverse areas.

To a question on the human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the UK would encourage both Pakistan and India to maintain a positive and constructive dialogue to resolve the issue.

Qureshi said Pakistan and the UK enjoy close collaboration in various areas of bilateral interest. To a question if Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban would be conditional, he said as a neighbour, the country had no other choice but to coexist with Afghanistan. “So our approach has to be somewhat different and realistic [towards a government in Afghanistan],” he said.

Qureshi said whatever the conclusion of Doha talks would be, Pakistan has “no favourites” in Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan has the population comprising different ethnicities, and it is in the interest of the country to adopt an inclusive approach.

“We will engage with a government in Afghanistan that has the backing of its people. We want to help the people of Afghanistan,” he said. He said if Afghanistan was left unattended, the country could fall victim to civil war.

Qureshi said during the meeting, he apprised the Foreign Secretary of the treatment meted out to the body of late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, denying a decent funeral for him. He said India could not curb the sentiments of Kashmiri people by resorting to such aggressive tactics.

Raab travelled to Pakistan from Qatar as he carries out a diplomatic mission to ease the crisis and help secure safe passage for the potentially thousands of vulnerable Afghans left behind when the RAF departed Kabul.

More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their family members eligible under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap) were among the 15,000-plus people evacuated by the UK since August 13.

But thousands of Afghans who helped British efforts in the nation and their relatives, as well as other vulnerable civilians, are feared to have been left behind. With Kabul’s airport still closed, Pakistan is crucial in the mission to help people flee Afghanistan because the two nations share a land border.

Raab, who has been criticised for holidaying in Crete in August, held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Qureshi, and was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan later on Friday.