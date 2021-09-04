Two women die of dengue in Darband

MANSEHRA: Two women have died of the dengue virus in the Darband town situated at the bank of Indus River considered to be the breeding ground for the mosquito larva.

“The Health Department has not taken any step as two women died and hundreds of other people have been suffering because of this mosquito-borne disease,” Liaqat Khan, an ex-district councilor, told reporters in Darband on Friday.

Led by Liaqtat Khan, a group of locals said that if the district health department didn’t take prompt measures to contain the spread of dengue virus, more and more people would contract the disease.

“There is no isolation ward at the only rural health Centre in Darband as the district health officer didn’t take remedial measures despite a group of locals met and informed him about such a grim situation there,” Khan said.

He said that most of the dengue-infected people were getting treatment at their homes after getting checked up at the private clinics and hospitals.

Dr Nazeer, the head of the Rural Health Centre in Darband, when contacted said the health facility was not offering the hospitalising facility being a day health services provider.

“Two women, one was being treated at our facility and another one at a private clinic have died of this mosquito-borne disease,” he said. Dr Nazeer said that around 40 percent of patients taken to the out-patient-department of the facility were suffering from the dengue.

“We have been providing medicines and complete blood count tests services free of cost,” he said.

II

Efforts on to ensure traffic discipline: official

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Capital city traffic police have taken action against 762,112 people for violation of traffic rules during the last eight months.

Traffic police official Abbas Majeed Marwat said that a total of Rs161 million were collected and deposited in the exchequer in terms of fines.

He said action was taken against 194,254 people for not wearing helmets, 107,952 for violation of Lane discipline, 13,597 for not having driving licenses, 24,349 for tinted glasses, 1,924 for driving while being underage, 129,738 for violation of Covid SOPs and 22,189 people were fined for not wearing seat belts.

He said that cops have been directed to accelerate actions against the traffic violators and those involved in encroachments and not providing space for parking.

He said the general public was being educated by teams of the traffic police about the lane discipline, seat belt and helmet and traffic rules.

Marwat said an FM radio and the social media cell keeps the public updated about latest developments on the road so the commuters can take the easiest route while traveling to any destination.