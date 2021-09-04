World should laud Pak efforts for Afghan stability, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Pakistan is making all efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan but the world powers should also come forward and play their due role.

Speaking at a daylong conference on “Building Afghanistan Together” organized by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum here, he said the stability of Afghanistan is a big challenge not only for Pakistan but for the entire world and the champions of human rights should fulfill their responsibilities in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. He advised the international community not to repeat the mistake of the 1980s by abandoning Afghanistan again, otherwise this vacuum would result in a bigger crisis. He said the people of Afghanistan would decide about their future government but the entire world should support them in restoration of normalcy. Presently, Pakistan’s focus is that the Afghan soil should not be used against any country. During the past four decades, Afghanistan was at war and there was much bloodshed. he remarked.