Lux Style Awards: Preparations in full swing with Geo TV on top

KARACHI: The entertainment industry’s 20th award show “Lux Style Awards” preparations are in full swing, in which Pakistan’s largest entertainment channel Geo TV’s drama galaxy is in the race for nominations.

According to details, 25 nominations for 7 drama series of Geo TV, the first choice of Pakistan entertainment fans, are in the running for the award. The nominations for the first and largest category of the best drama series include Geo TV’s popular drama series “Deewangi, Raz-e-Ulfat and Alif”. Among the best directors are Siraj-ul-Haq for “Raz-e-Ulfat”, Zeeshan Ahmed for “Deewangi” and Haseeb Hassan for “Alif”. Maha Malik has been nominated for best writer for “Raz-e-Ulfat” and Umaira Ahmed for “ Alif “. Sajal Ali has been nominated for “Alif” for best actress, while Aiza Khan has been nominated for best actress for “Mehar Posh”, Hiba Bukhari for “Dewangi”, Saboor Ali for “Fitrat” and Sajal Ali for “Alif” and Yumna Zaidi for the drama serial “Raz-e-Ulfat”.

For the best actor, Faisal Qureshi has been nominated for the drama serial “Muqaddar” and Hamza Ali Abbasi for “Alif”. Faisal Qureshi has been nominated for best actor (viewers’ choice) for the drama serial “Muqaddar”, Danish Taimour for “Deewangi”, Hamza Ali Abbasi for “Alif” and Imran Ashraf for “Kahin Deep Jalay”. In best emerging talent, Nazeesh Jahangir has been included in the nomination list for “Kahin Deep Jalay” while Pahlaj Hassan has been included in the list for “Alif”.

“O Zalim” in the melodious voices of Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Baga, composed by Sahir Ali Baga, will make a splash in the category of OSTs. Viewers can join the glittering galaxy of the 20th Lux Style Awards by visiting www.luxstyle.pk to give their valuable feedback on the nominations in all these categories.