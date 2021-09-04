Rising corona cases: KP suspends academic activities in 8 districts

PESHAWAR: After the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced to suspend academic activities in eight districts of the province from September 6 to 11 in view of the high number of Covid-19 positive cases there.

A formal notification to this effect was issued.

The districts where the educational institutions would remain closed for one week starting from Monday, September 6 included Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan. Announcing the decision, provincial minister for elementary and secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the decision has been taken in view of the high rate of corona positive cases.

He said that in the districts where the number of cases were not high, educational activities would continue uninterrupted.

The decision, according to the minister, would apply to both public and private sector schools.

Majority of the private schools have, however, are defying the government directives on schools’ closure due to corona cases.