Govt has failed to control inflation, says JUI-F leader

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl provincial deputy head and former senator Hidayatullah Shah on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had failed to control inflation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The prices of wheat flour and sugar have surged significantly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the government has miserably failed to crackdown on hoarders and profiteers to control increasing prices of essential commodities,” he told reporters here.

The JUI-F leader said that a sugar bag of 40kg, which was sold at Rs2,400 in the previous government’s tenure, was now available for Rs5,300 per bag.

“The price of a 20kg wheat flour bag has jumped to Rs1,400 from Rs1,200 within a week, but the government couldn’t take action against the hoarders and profiteers,” Shah added.

He said that his party was struggling to oust the PTI government from the Pakistan Democratic Alliance platform.