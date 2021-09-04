Army claim decisive lead in National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army won the 28th National Shooting Championship at Army Marksmen Unit in Jhelum on Friday.

Two events will be played on Saturday (today) but Army’s tally is beyond the reach of defending champions Navy.

Army top the medals table with 17 gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals. Navy with 11 gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals are second.

The events of 3x40 Rifle (M), Air Pistol (M) and 25M Pistol (W) have concluded.

In the individual category of 3x40 Rifle event for men, Army’s Sarfraz Gull scored 1597.6 points to win gold. Navy’s Aqib Latif scored 1589.8 points to claim silver and Army’s Sadiq Umar scored 1566.7 points to take bronze.

In the individual category of Air Pistol event for men, Army’s Gulfam Joseph scored 813.4 points to claim gold. Navy’s Shehzad Akhtar scored 807.7 points for silver and Navy’s M Arsalan scored 784.1 points to grab the bronze medal.

In the team category of the event, Navy scored 1,699 points to bag the gold medal. Army scored 1,696 points to take silver, while bronze medal went to PAF for scoring 1,678 points.

In the individual category of 25M pistol event for women, Rabia Kabir of Navy scored 613 points for gold medal. Army’s Anna Ibtisam scored 588 points to take silver and Navy’s Mehwish Farhan with 583 points won bronze.

In the team category of the event, Navy scored 1,665 points for gold, Army won silver with 1,645 points and WAPDA took bronze with 1,520 points.

WAPDA are third with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. PAF with two silver and six medals are fourth.

Sindh with one silver and one bronze are fifth and FRA with one silver medal are sixth. Punjab with one bronze medal are seventh.