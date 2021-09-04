Air chief takes over as PSF president

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu took over as president of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) following his unanimous election to the post during the 48th Annual General Meeting here Friday.

The General Council meeting followed by the PSF Executive Council meeting that was held Thursday. Because of the official commitment of the president PSF, PSF senior vice president Air Marshal Aamir Masood presided over the meeting.

Besides squash legends, provincial squash associations’ representatives, affiliated members of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were also present during the meeting.

Addressing the general council members, Aamir Masood thanked them for their participation and offered wholehearted support of the PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of squash. While showing his satisfaction over revival of international squash in Pakistan, the SVP emphasized on the provincial associations and affiliated units to join hands for the promotion of squash in the country.

“Provincial squash associations and affiliated departments like Army, Navy, Wapda, SNGPL, and PIA should work together and support the national cause of glorifying Pakistan squash at highest levels.”

Aamir urged the players to focus on the game and further improve on the physical and mental strength.

“Affiliated units should generate further resources to meet the challenging tasks through an improved system.”

He directed the member associations to promote squash and increase the pool of players to thousands and also ensure age verification at association level.

“A comprehensive training strategy should be evolved to further groom the skills of our players. Provincial governments and private sectors should also come forward to help budding youngsters. The number of tournaments should be increased at grassroots level,” he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Squash Association was awarded the trophy for Pride of Performance by the General Council. Aamir presented the trophy to Qamar Zaman and appreciated association’s efforts for squash promotion.

“The PSF would continue to sponsor the best male and female players at international events. The associations should generate adequate funds and sponsor all their respective players for national as well as international events.”

He also directed the associations to conduct open trials of all age categories and conduct league matches to generate healthy competitions among the players.

The meeting concluded with the hope that federal and provincial governments would provide adequate financial and administrative support to revive Pakistan’s ascendancy in the international squash arena.