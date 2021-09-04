Inam wins two fights in Rome Beach Wrestling

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler and world’s beach wrestling king Mohammad Inam won two fights on the opening day of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Rome on Friday.

Inam defeated world bronze medallist Oleksii Yakovchuk of Ukraine in the 90 kilogramme opening fight before prevailing over Greece’s Georgios Tsaknakis.

Inam is in Group B carrying six grapplers. The Group A features five wrestlers. And in the end top two wrestlers will make it to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s young grappler Inayatullah and experienced Zaman Anwar lost their first two fights. Inayat, who featured in the 70 kg competition, lost to Iran’s Ibrahim Zamani and Georgia’s Kelekhsashvili. Zaman conceded his fights to Romania’s Daniel Rares and Ukraine’s Ivan Malin in the +90 kilogramme competitions.

According to sources in the Pakistan camp, both Zaman and Inayat played really well but suffered due to biased umpiring. The sources said that a complaint had been lodged by Pakistan.