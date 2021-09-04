SNGPL, PCAA win matches in PPFL

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) won their matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium Multan.

SNGPL relied on Samad Khan for their win against Karachi United by 2-0. The two teams fought well, but failed to score in the first half.

In the 59th minute, a penalty kick was awarded to SNGPL and Samad scored the first goal. He made it 2-0 in the injury time of the second half.

The referee showed yellow cards to Karachi United’s Mohib Ullah, Daniyal Naeem and Asif Ali and SNGPL’s Zeeshan Ali and Aleem Sarwar.

In the other match, PCAA defeated WAPDA 2-1. They took lead in the 29th minute when Saeed Abdul Aziz scored on a penalty kick. He doubled the margin on a penalty kick in the 89th minute.

Ahmed Faheem reduced the margin for WAPDA 2-1 in the last minutes of injury time. This was the sixth goal of Ahmed Faheem during the league.

PCAA’s Muhammad Nawaz and Naveed Ullah received yellow cards. WAPDA’s Muhammad Khuram and Saadat Hussain were also shown yellow cards. The referee showed a red card to Abdul Basit of WAPDA in the 88th minute.