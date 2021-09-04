President SGA Cup tees off today

KARACHI: The participants and organisers of the 11th President SGA Cup Golf Tournament will be praying for clear skies on Saturday after the first day of the event was washed out due to heavy rains in the city.

The President SGA Cup which is an annual feature of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) calendar was supposed to tee off on Friday here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club with ladies, veterans and juniors events but the organisers were forced to call off action due to the downpour.

This means that a huge field of 225 golfers will be seen in action on Saturday (today), starting from 7 am going up to 9 am and then again from 11.30 onwards up to 2pm from both Tees 1 and 10.

The tournament is to be played over36 holes for the amateur and seniors, whereas the ladies are now confined to 18 holes and the veterans contest will be played over 9 holes.

Today’s game after the rains stopped started with a delay of one hour but had to be called off when rain again came pouring down. The DACGC course had pockets of water accumulated in depressed areas. SGA recently held the 21st Sindh Amateur at Karachi Golf Club prior to which was the CNS golf championship, this then is the third major tournament of the PGF calendar to be held in Karachi . Immediately following the President Cup is the Sindh Inter - Club championship which is to be played on 7th September at DACGC and 8th September in KGC to decide the champion golf club of Sindh . A great deal of interest seems to have been generated in this tournament as it turns out to be Asad I.A.Khan the President of SGA’s last tournament of his tenure , completing eight years in his two two terms as the elected President of SGA.

Asad I.A.Khan spent nearly 22 years as an office bearer in the Association in various capacities and is happy to call it a day . When asked, he said I would now like to devote some of my time to the development of the Arabian Sea Country Club and work towards bringing it back to its original glory.