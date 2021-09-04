Pope scores 81 as England all out at 290

LONDON: England were bowled out for 290 in reply to India´s first innings 191, a lead of 99 runs, on the second day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Friday.

Pope, only recalled because Jos Buttler missed the match on paternity leave, was 74 not out on his Surrey home ground.

It was Pope´s first half-century in 16 Test innings since a 62 against Pakistan in Manchester last year.

This knock also extended his excellent record at the Oval where, prior to Friday, he had scored 1,410 runs at an average of 100.71 in 18 first-class innings.

England were in deep trouble at 62-5 after losing two wickets early in the day.

But Pope´s partnerships of 89 with Jonny Bairstow (37) and 71 with Moeen Ali (35) wrested the initiative from India.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 191 all out

England 1st innings (overnight: 55-3)

R. Burns b Bumrah 5

H. Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0

D. Malan c Sharma b Yadav 31

J. Root b Yadav 21

C. Overton c Kohli b Yadav 1

O. Pope b Thakur 81

J. Bairstow lbw b Siraj 37

Moeen Ali c Sharma b Jadeja 35

C. Woakes run out 50

O. Robinson b Jadeja 5

J. Anderson not out 1

Extras (b1, lb14, nb8) 23

Total (all out, 84 overs) 290

Fall: 1-5 (Burns), 2-6 (Hameed), 3-52 (Root), 4-53 (Overton), 5-62 (Malan), 6-151 (Bairstow), 7-222 (Moeen), 8-250 (Pope), 9-255 (Robinson), 10-290 (Woakes)

Bowling: Yadav 19-2-76-3 (2nb); Bumrah 21-6-67-2 (1nb); Thakur 15-2-54-1 (1nb); Siraj 12-4-42-1 (1nb); Jadeja 17-1-36-2 (3nb)

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth (ENG)