KARACHI: The elections of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) will be held at the Greens Hotel in Peshawar on Saturday (today) to elect its office-bearers for the next four-year tenure.

According to sources all units have confirmed their availability to attend the electoral meeting which will begin at 11:30am.

Zulfiqar Butt will serve as observer from Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) while according to a source Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will also send its observer.