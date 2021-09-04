Haider Ali wins Pakistan’s first-ever Paralympics gold medal

KARACHI / LAHORE: Pakistan’s Haider Ali created history when he snared gold in the men’s discus throw F-37 category of the Tokyo Paralympics, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this.

Haider managed a throw of 55.26 metre in his fifth attempt. This was also his personal best effort. His attempts’ break-up was X, X, 47.84 metre, X, 55.26 metre, and X.

Ukraine’s Mykola Zhabnyak grabbed silver with a throw of 52.42 metre. Brazil’s Teixeira de Souza Silva Joao Victor with a throw of 51.86 metre snared bronze.

This is the third medal from the experienced athlete in his Paralympics journey as he had won silver in the long jump in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games and bronze in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He also has to his credit discus silver in the 2019 Dubai World Para Athletics Championships.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) congratulated Haider for his outstanding feat. “Haider Ali has demonstrated his resolve to surpass all the challenges to raise the national flag at the Paralympics making history for Pakistan. Haider Ali, his family and all those who supported him in his athletic endeavours should be praised. In particular, we appreciate the role of WAPDA Sports Board for supporting him in his career as an athlete,” POA said in a press release.

Pakistan’s Paralympics journey in Tokyo ended as the other athlete Aneela Baig had already exited.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan has announced a reward of Rs2.5 million for Haider Ali, who won a gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“Haider has made all of us really proud. We will honour him in a huge ceremony and the CM will give him the cash prize,” the minister said in a statement.

Having won his third Paralympics medal, Haider said he needs government’s support.

In a message from Tokyo, he appealed to the government to support him. “They didn’t do enough in the past although I deserved. This is my third medal at the Paralympics. I won silver in 2008, won bronze at Rio Olympics in 2016,” he said.

Haider thanked his parent for continuous support throughout his career. “I want to thank my parents, who always supported me,” he said. “Since I have cerebral palsy, my family has always been by my side. Whatever I’m today is because of their support,” he added.

“I’m very happy. It was quite difficult due to Covid,” he said. “I trained in my hometown in Gujranwala because grounds were not available for more than a year,” he added.