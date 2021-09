LAHORE: Twenty-two coaches, three umpires and three technical officials from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will participate in the online education workshops which the AHF will hold this month.

Eight Olympians are also participating in the coaching workshops: Nasir Ahmed, Samir Hussain, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Thaqleen, Zeeshan Ashraf, Rehan Butt, Kashif Jawad and Tariq Aziz.