Pope scores fifty as England take lead

LONDON: Ollie Pope marked his return to England duty with a long-awaited fifty as he guided England into a first-innings lead in the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Friday after a top-order collapse.

England were 227-7 at tea on the second day, 36 runs ahead of India’s 191, with the intriguing five-match series all square at 1-1.

Pope, only recalled because Jos Buttler missed the match on paternity leave, was 74 not out on his Surrey home ground.

It was Pope’s first half-century in 16 Test innings since a 62 against Pakistan in Manchester last year.

This knock also extended his excellent record at the Oval where, prior to Friday, he had scored 1,410 runs at an average of 100.71 in 18 first-class innings.

England were in deep trouble at 62-5 after losing two wickets early in the day.

But Pope’s partnerships of 89 with Jonny Bairstow (37) and 71 with Moeen Ali (35) wrested the initiative from India.

England resumed Friday on 53-3 after fit-again India all-rounder Shardul Thakur had struck a 31-ball fifty — the fastest in terms of balls faced in a Test in England.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 191 all out

England 1st Innings

Rory Burns b Bumrah 5

Haseeb Hameed c ÜPant b Bumrah 0

Dawid Malan c Sharma b Yadav 31

Joe Root b Yadav 21

Craig Overton c Kohli b Yadav 1

Ollie Pope not out 74

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Siraj 37

Moeen Ali c Sharma b Jadeja 35

Chris Woakes not out 4

Extras (b 1, lb 13, nb 5) 19

TOTAL (70 Ov, 7 wickets) 227

Yet to bat: Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Fall: 1-5 (Rory Burns, 3.2 ov), 2-6 (Haseeb Hameed, 3.6 ov), 3-52 (Joe Root, 15.3 ov), 4-53 (Craig Overton, 18.4 ov), 5-62 (Dawid Malan, 24.3 ov), 6-151 (Jonny Bairstow, 46.5 ov), 7-222 (Moeen Ali, 67.2 ov)

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 17-2-70-3, Jasprit Bumrah 17-6-33-2, Shardul Thakur 12-2-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 12-4-42-1, Ravindra Jadeja 12-1-29-1

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth (ENG)