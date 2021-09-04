BD beat NZ despite Latham heroics

DHAKA: Latham’s unbeaten 65 just failed to steal victory from Bangladesh who won the second Twenty20 against New Zealand on Friday by four runs to go 2-0 up in their five match series.

Bangladesh made 141 for six from their 20 overs with Mohammad Naim making 39 and captain Mahmudullah Riyad an unbeaten 37.

New Zealand’s chase only came alive in the final overs and with skipper Latham at the helm they came agonisingly close after needing 20 from the final nervy six balls off Mustafizur Rahman.

Mustafizur gave away seven extras among 15 runs conceded but New Zealand ended on 137 for five.

Bangladesh spinners again dominated on the slow wicket with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan finishing on two for 12 and two for 29 respectively.

Shakib ended a 43 run second wicket stand between Latham and Will Young to get within one wicket of joining Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket taker in Twenty20 internationals.

The Bangladesh all-rounder now has 106 wickets in the shortest format.

Latham, who survived a stumping on 54, put Bangladesh under pressure with his solid batting.

New Zealand, hammered by seven wickets in the opening game, needed six off the last ball for victory but Latham managed only a single.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Naim c Blundell b Ravindra 39

Liton Das b Ravindra 33

Mushfiqur st Latham b Ravindra 0

Shakib c Sears b McConchie 12

Riyad not out 37

Afif c de Grandhomme b Patel 3

Nurul Hasan c Young b Bennett 13

Extras (lb2, w2) 4

Total (6 wickets, 20 over) 141

Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Fall: 59-1 (Liton Das), 59-2 (Rahim), 72-3 (Shakib), 106-4 (Naim), 109-5 (Afif Hossain), 141-6 (Nurul Hasan)

Bowling: Ajaz Patel 4-0-20-1, McConchie 4-0-24-1, Bennett 4-0-32-1, Bracewell 3-0-30-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-22-3, Sears 1-0-11-0

New Zealand

Tom Blundell st N. Hasan b M. Hasan 6

Rachin Ravindra b Shakib 10

Tom Latham not out 65

Will Young c Saifuddin b Shakib 22

Colin c Rahim b Ahmed 8

Henry Nicholls c Rahim b M. Hasan 6

Cole McConchie not out 15

Extras (lb2, w2, nb1) 5

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 137

Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

Fall: 1-16 (Ravindra), 2-18 (Blundell), 3-61 (Young), 4-85 (De Grandhomme), 5-92 (Henry)

Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-12-2, Nasum 3-0-17-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-29-2, Mustafizur 4-0-34-0 (w1, nb1), Mahmudullah 1-0-7-0, Saifuddin 4-0-36-0

Result: Bangladesh won by four runs

Man of the Match: Mahmudullah (BAN)

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)