BD beat NZ despite Latham heroics

DHAKA: Latham’s unbeaten 65 just failed to steal victory from Bangladesh who won the second Twenty20 against New Zealand on Friday by four runs to go 2-0 up in their five match series.
Bangladesh made 141 for six from their 20 overs with Mohammad Naim making 39 and captain Mahmudullah Riyad an unbeaten 37.
New Zealand’s chase only came alive in the final overs and with skipper Latham at the helm they came agonisingly close after needing 20 from the final nervy six balls off Mustafizur Rahman.
Mustafizur gave away seven extras among 15 runs conceded but New Zealand ended on 137 for five.
Bangladesh spinners again dominated on the slow wicket with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan finishing on two for 12 and two for 29 respectively.
Shakib ended a 43 run second wicket stand between Latham and Will Young to get within one wicket of joining Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket taker in Twenty20 internationals.
The Bangladesh all-rounder now has 106 wickets in the shortest format.
Latham, who survived a stumping on 54, put Bangladesh under pressure with his solid batting.
New Zealand, hammered by seven wickets in the opening game, needed six off the last ball for victory but Latham managed only a single.
Score Board
Bangladesh won toss
Bangladesh
Naim c Blundell b Ravindra 39
Liton Das b Ravindra 33
Mushfiqur st Latham b Ravindra 0
Shakib c Sears b McConchie 12
Riyad not out 37
Afif c de Grandhomme b Patel 3
Nurul Hasan c Young b Bennett 13
Extras (lb2, w2) 4
Total (6 wickets, 20 over) 141
Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
Fall: 59-1 (Liton Das), 59-2 (Rahim), 72-3 (Shakib), 106-4 (Naim), 109-5 (Afif Hossain), 141-6 (Nurul Hasan)
Bowling: Ajaz Patel 4-0-20-1, McConchie 4-0-24-1, Bennett 4-0-32-1, Bracewell 3-0-30-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-22-3, Sears 1-0-11-0
New Zealand
Tom Blundell st N. Hasan b M. Hasan 6
Rachin Ravindra b Shakib 10
Tom Latham not out 65
Will Young c Saifuddin b Shakib 22
Colin c Rahim b Ahmed 8
Henry Nicholls c Rahim b M. Hasan 6
Cole McConchie not out 15
Extras (lb2, w2, nb1) 5
Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 137
Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears
Fall: 1-16 (Ravindra), 2-18 (Blundell), 3-61 (Young), 4-85 (De Grandhomme), 5-92 (Henry)
Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-12-2, Nasum 3-0-17-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-29-2, Mustafizur 4-0-34-0 (w1, nb1), Mahmudullah 1-0-7-0, Saifuddin 4-0-36-0
Result: Bangladesh won by four runs
Man of the Match: Mahmudullah (BAN)
Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)