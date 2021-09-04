Punjab minister helped athlete bag gold in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Information Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday admitted that no one but Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti arranged a trip for discus throw gold medalist at Paralympics Haider Ali to Tokyo to compete in the event.

‘The News’ has learnt that Pakistan Sports Board and Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination refused him a ticket for the Games.

Taimoor Bhatti finally came to his support and provided him with a ticket enabling him to compete in the Games.

“You are our real hero. We are proud of you for raising the Pakistan flag and national anthem at the Games. When no one supported you, Taimoor Bhatti helped you get a ticket to the Games,” Shahbaz Gill in his Tweet said.