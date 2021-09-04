Traffic woes

This is to draw the attention of the authorities in Karachi to the city’s traffic problems. The number of vehicles on roads has gone up. No one wants to travel in overloaded buses and the traffic has now become nearly unmanageable. The city’s road infrastructure also needs the immediate attention. Pothole-riddled roads have deprived commuters of smooth rides.

Broken roads cause frequent traffic jams. Many motorcycle riders start riding their vehicles on footpaths, creating problems for pedestrians. The authorities should look into this issue and impose heavy fines on commuters who run their motorcycles on footpaths.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi