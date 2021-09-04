NAB’s contributions

During his recent trip to Uzbekistan in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan interacted with businessmen and informed them that his government intended to amend the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws in order to assuage the growing fears prevailing in bureaucracy and among businessmen. Doing so would not be recommended since it may stifle NAB’s spirit. According to statistics, NAB has recovered close to Rs487 billion in the last three years. Moreover, the NAB chairman has publicly declared that his organisation has recovered and deposited over Rs800 billion back to the national exchequer since its inception in 1999. Truly, a noteworthy achievement!

Therefore, it is important to make sure that NAB remains an independent, viable, and autonomous organization so that the NAB will be one of the contributing factors towards Pakistan’s rise.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore