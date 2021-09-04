Fear of vaccination

Most people are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccination. Even in several private and public offices in the capital, many people are only getting vaccinated because it is mandated by the authorities. The reason for this reluctance is the rampant misinformation about the vaccines (by word-of-mouth and online). However, it is reported that the Covid-19 vaccine has only minor side effects such as soreness in the arm, muscle pain, fatigue or headaches etc.

People are questioning if the refusal to get vaccinated is against the law. The growing fear and skepticism about the vaccine does not help in dealing with the traumatic situation. Therefore, the government must strive to dispel the deeply ingrained public skepticism towards vaccination campaigns.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad