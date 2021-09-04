This refers to the editorial ‘Pollution impacts’ (September 2). Our prime minister has started a tree plantation and reforestation campaign, which is commendable. No previous government has paid attention to the problem of climate change. However, we need to pay attention to curbing carbon emissions too. Climate scientists claim that although reforestation can buy our planet some time, massive reductions in carbon emissions are quite important.

There is an old debate regarding the connection between economic growth and carbon footprint. Many experts used to argue that the two are directly proportional. Now, however, we have examples of countries that have managed to show GDP growth with reduced carbon emissions. We need a holistic strategy to be able to effectively play our part in fighting climate change for the sake of our future generations.

Mariam Khan

Lahore