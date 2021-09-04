EU’s delegation visits FPCCI

Karachi: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has appreciated EU’s TVET Sector Support Programs (TVET-SSP) for contributing towards skill development and providing vocational training to the youth of Pakistan and employees of SMEs.

FPCCI Chief extended his full support and facilitation from the platform of FPCCI to EU-backed TVET initiatives and expressed his desire to see youth of neglected regions of the country to benefit as well.

FPCCI Chief apprised the delegation that FPCCI has reactivated the joint secretariat of TVET and FPCCI with a renewed vigour and have conducted high-profile training sessions in new technologies and management skills in Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar for SMEs and women entrepreneurs. He added that training sessions will continue throughout Pakistan for the rest of 2021 as well.

Head of the visiting delegation, David Pearson of EU TVET expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in TVET-SSP programs; while Mr. Thomas Lehmann, Team Leader for Sindh and Balochistan, detailed the objectives and activities of the training sessions.

Amjad Rafi, Convener International at FPCCI, termed the reactivation of EU-backed TVET-SSP programs in Pakistan as a milestone achievement of FPCCI in 2021.

He added that FPCCI & TVET will be organizing Job Fairs in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar in collaboration with different universities during September – December 2021.