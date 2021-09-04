Moonis flays past rulers’ policies

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi has said most of the population in the cities and 70 per cent of villages today is deprived of clean drinking water due to the poor policies of the past. In a tweet, Moonis Elahi said millions of citizens of Karachi had become dependent on tanker mafia. Thirty per cent deaths and 40 per cent diseases in the country are due to contaminated water, the federal minister said. He said the most effective solution to these problems was possible only through full cooperation between the provinces and the federation.