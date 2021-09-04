PRA collects Rs20.8b in two months

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs20.8 billion taxes in the first two months of the new fiscal year registering a growth of 19 percent from the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to provisional figures released by the PRA on Friday, the Authority has collected Rs10.3 billion during August 2021 compared to Rs8.7 billion in August 2020. In July 2021, the PRA collected Rs10.5 billion. Thus, the total collection for the first two months of the financial year is Rs20.8 billion, which is 19 percent more than the 17.5 billion collected during the same period last year. This is the highest ever collection for the month of August by PRA which supports the chances of the achieving its assigned revenue target of Rs155.9 billion for 2021-22 to the Authority.

A spokesperson for the PRA stated that the Authority succeeded in surpassing its revenue targets for 2019-20 and 2020-21 and is on track for completing a hat-trick of achieving its targets, an unprecedented feat for any revenue authority of the country. The Authority intends to continue the government policy of collaboration with stakeholders, avoidance of coercive measures and creating an atmosphere of facilitation, treating taxpayers as the government partners.

ACE to have officers from other depts: Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, Irum Bukhari has said that officers from other departments would be posted against vacant posts of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE). She was chairing a meeting in this regard at Civil Secretariat on Friday. ACE director general, secretaries for services, prosecution, housing and officers of communication & works and irrigation departments attended the meeting. The ACS said the officers of BS-17 and BS-18 would be posted in the ACE and in order to improve the department’s capability, Xens, SDOs, Sub-Engineers and Law Officers would be posted.