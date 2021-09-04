Two more rape cases turn out to be false

LAHORE:Two rape cases registered in the provincial metropolis turned out to be false. A rape case of a woman reported at Garhi Shahu police station two days ago turned out to be contrary to the facts. As per DIG Investigation Lahore, the accused Fatima and her accomplice Razzaq abducted the one and a half year old daughter of the complainant and forced her to call 15 and get a false rape case registered. The arrested accused Fatima Bibi was involved in 8 cases for blackmailing people. DIG Investigation said that another rape case of a woman in Raiwind City had turned out to be false. The complainant had filed a false case of rape against two unidentified boys.

He further said that three accused Irfan, Nadeem and Irfan Pervez had been arrested for raping two girls in a factory near Karol Ghati in Gujjarpura. He further told that Asghar, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Defense A, had been arrested. The complainant claimed that her ex-husband had raped her daughter.