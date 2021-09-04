1,034 search operations conducted

LAHORE:Lahore police conducted 1,034 search operations to maintain law and order in Muharram.

During the search operations, 26,623 houses, 127,480 people and 14,532 tenants were searched and data was checked. Besides, hotels, bus stands, hostels, warehouses, shops, churches and mosques were also screened. Action was taken against 48 persons who were found guilty of violating the law.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 997 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,020 were injured. Out of this, 594 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals. Whereas, 426 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Orderly room: A second orderly room was held under the chairmanship of DIG Operations Lahore here on Friday. A total of 326 jawans turned up in the orderly room for leave and transfers. The orders were issued on the applications of 303 policemen appearing in the orderly room for transfer and on 23 leave applications.