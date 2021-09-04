Kashmiri leader paid tribute

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the inner weakness of India has been exposed against Kashmir freedom movement as it was shaken to the core by even the coffin box of the great freedom fighter of Kashmir.

In a statement on Friday, he said even after death Syed Ali Geelani was frightening for Delhi. Paying homage to Syed Ali Geelani, Shujauddin said he was a genuine and unmatched freedom fighter, and the greatest icon of freedom in history, who literally ruled the hearts and minds of people even after his death. He said India can seize his dead body but would never be able to eliminate his love and reverence from the hearts of people, and the vigor and spirit of freedom struggle he ignited in the hearts and minds of Kashmiri youth against illegal occupation of India.

Despite claiming to be the largest democracy in the world, yet Indian government snatched the basic religious right of Geelani’s family and followers to bury him with honour, he said, adding it was just a glimpse of Indian oppression and atrocities on Kashmiri Muslims for 74 years. Shuja said Pakistani nation would always hold Geelani in high esteem and love since he was an ardent advocate of Kashmir’s annexation to Pakistan in line with

principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam.