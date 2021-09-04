Minister stresses proactive approach for implementing ADP

LAHORE:Punjab government’s Annual Development Plan 2021-22 was reviewed during a meeting of Planning and Development Board here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by the Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at P&D Complex, Lahore.

Both Finance Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab expressed their satisfaction on the current status of development portfolio and urged the departments to continue the pace of development projects to ensure proper utilisation of public funds. The minister applauded the efforts of Planning and Development Board for playing an essential role in streamlining the procedures. Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil briefed the meeting that against 4,686 un-approved schemes as on 1st July 2021, 4,206 schemes have been approved. It was also informed that 100% funds have been released for approved on-going schemes by the Finance Department.

Against the ADP size of Rs 560 billion, releases at spending level stand at Rs 150 billion. Division wise approval status of schemes was also discussed in detail. Minister for Finance directed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines notified by the CM Punjab should be followed in letter and spirit. For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

Chief Secretary said that Departments need to ensure speedy submission of project timeliness and prioritisation in light of discussions. It is pertinent to mention that so far two review meetings have already been held by the Chief Secretary while two separate meetings were convened by the Chairman P&D Board. For implementation of above-said guidelines, robust quality control mechanism to be put in place by Administrative Departments to ensure quality work as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

Chairman P&D Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal added that development funds have been utilized in an optimal manner on new and ongoing schemes and across all sectors. He also added that gap between utilisation and spending level should be bridged speedily. The government will be focusing on streamlining the procedures to fast track the implementation, said Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.