JI to observe World Hijab Day today

LAHORE:Like many Muslim organisations, Jamaat Islami Women Wing will observe World Hijab Day on September 4, (today), holding conferences and seminars to highlight the importance of modesty and immorality in society.

JI Women Wing leader Aafia Sarwar said a major Hijab conference would be held in Lahore on Saturday and a Hijab conference in Karachi on September 18, besides organising different local events in other cities. She said women from all walks of life would participate in the events.

Apart from that, forums, seminars, discussions under the Working Women and Community Schools Network would also be held to spread the message of adopting modesty and Hijab as a culture. She said Hijab Day was an occasion to reaffirm that respect and honour for both women and men lay in observing Hijab.

She said Hijab culture was the need of every society, emphasising that Hijab was not a threat but protection for women. She asked the NGOs to give up their resistance to Hijab of Muslim women.

JI leader Ms Sameea Raheel Qazi appealed to the world to realise the utility of Hijab instead of opposing it, and allow Muslim women their basic human right to wear Hijab, stop exploitation of women and instead encourage and promote the dignity and respect of women.