The News Virtual Education Expo starts

LAHORE:Pakistan’s most awaited virtual education expo “The News Education Expo’21”, an initiative of Jang Media Group, will be held online from Saturday (today).

Registration for the two-day mega education event of the country, which has been shifted online because of Covid-19 pandemic, is absolutely free. Prospective students and their parents and people from academia and different walks of life can register themselves at www.thenewseducationexpo.com to find out details about academic programmes, scholarship opportunities and other important admission related information of a large number of education institutions, including degree awarding institutions, free of cost during the two days online event. Exhibiting partners of The News Education Expo’21 are University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Management & Technology (UMT), Virtual University, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore Leads University, Pak-AIMS, Unique Group of Institutions, Dar-e-Arqam, Sharif Trust, Minhaj University, University of Wah and Punjab University.