PTI believes in composite development, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in composite development, adding that the uplift projects have been launched after identifying genuine public needs and requirements for different areas.

In a statement, the chief minister vowed that no area would remain deprived of development, adding that backward areas were given equal importance in the development journey. Development was the fundamental right of people of South Punjab, which had been returned to them by the PTI government, he continued.

The Punjab Cabinet has approved rules of business of the South Punjab Secretariat and the government had fulfilled its promise by giving administrative autonomy to it, he added. Usman Buzdar regretted that the past government befooled the people of South Punjab with empty slogans and re-appropriated South Punjab funds over projects of choice. The PTI government has allocated a ring-fenced budget of Rs189 billion to ensure balanced development in the South Punjab districts, he said.

The chief minister said that the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat would be laid soon in Bahawalpur, while a separate ADP book was also printed.

Price hike: The chief minister ordered for launching a crackdown on those involved in artificial price-hike and directed the provincial price control committees to take necessary steps against hoarders and illegal profiteers in the province. In a statement, the chief minister directed the administration to actively work for providing substantial relief to the general public.

The DCs should personally monitor the price control steps and quality, as well as prices of essential items be regularly monitored in Sunday bazaars, he added.

The provincial cabinet committee for price control should ensure that essential items were available at fixed rates and action be initiated against those involved in artificial price hike, he added.

People could not be left at the mercy of profiteers, and the profiteering mafia would not be allowed to act at will, he stressed. The government would fully protect the interests of the common man and every possible step would be taken to give relief to masses, he affirmed. Necessary administrative steps would be taken to stabilise prices of essential items and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. An illegal increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated, concluded the CM.

PDM: The chief minister termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an unnatural alliance of political robber-barons with no concrete agenda but to deceive the people. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the PDM consisted of political opportunists whose every conspiracy had been foiled. This unnatural union was worthless before the transparent politics of PM Imran Khan, he said and advised them to adopt positive political behaviour instead of wasting energies in anarchistic politics.