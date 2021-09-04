Campuses closed as coronavirus cases surge

LAHORE:In the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas on Friday announced closure of all public and private schools across the province from September 6 to September 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, Serving Schools Association Pakistan has criticised the government for closing the schools once again. In his message, the association’s president, Rizaur Rahman, said students faced huge academic loss during the last one and a half years. He said the Punjab government was demanding the Sindh government reopen schools and now itself had closed the schools.

Meanwhile, Due to high prevalence of Covid-19 cases, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Friday announced closing public and private colleges, degree awarding institutes and universities in 15 districts from Saturday (today).

As per the notification issued in this regards, all higher education institutes in districts Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar khan will remain closed from September 4 (today) till September 12, 2021. While the institutes in the remaining districts will follow staggered attendance schedule. “All the authorities concerned shall ensure the adherence to COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit. They must ensure 100% vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students as well,” reads the notification.

PPSC exam: The Ministry of Health has directed the PPSC to continue the examinations under the existing SOPs till September 15, but after the stipulated date, only those who have undergone corona vaccination and have a certificate would be allowed to appear in the examinations.

According to the PPSC spokesperson, the instructions also said that from now onwards, when candidates apply for the job through the online portal, they would have to enter the tracking number of the vaccination certificate. In this regard, PPSC will be linked to the Nadra system so that the vaccination certificate issued by the candidate can be easily verified.

The PPSC was directed to issue roll number slip only to those candidates whose tracking number had been verified and those candidates whose tracking number could not be verified would not be issued roll number slip for the examination.

UET: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has announced undergraduate admission schedule in UET Lahore and its sub-campuses. A UET spokesperson said that Undergraduate prospectus would be available from September 20, 2021 to October 11, 2021. However, online application form filling facility would be available at the UET admission portal http://admission.uet.edu.pk till last date. The UET Lahore’s sub-campuses are New Campus (UET-KSK), Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET-RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad Campus (UET-FSD) and Narowal campus (UET-NWL).