Nasa thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

WASHINGTON: Nasa’s Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt to scoop up a piece of Martian rock for future analysis by scientists on Earth -- probably.

Its first effort last month (August 5) failed after the rock was too crumbly to withstand the robot’s drill, but data received late on September 1 indicates the process worked this time around.

The US space agency said on Friday it remains a little uncertain, because images taken after the rover’s arm completed sample acquisition were inconclusive due to poor sunlight conditions.