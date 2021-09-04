Russia plans to boost separatist support, says Ukraine

KIEV: Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to ramp up military support for separatists after Moscow refused to extend the mandate of international observers stationed on the border between the two countries.

Hundreds of OSCE monitors have been involved in two long-running missions in the areas where Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists began fighting in 2014. On Thursday, Russia notified the Vienna-based OSCE it would not be extending the mandate of one of the missions, at the Gukovo and Donetsk border crossing points, after September 30.

In a statement released late on Thursday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the decision "may lead to further escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict". Russia’s refusal to extend the OSCE mandate, Kiev said, was "evidence of its plans to continue and increase the supply of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, regular troops and mercenaries" across the border.