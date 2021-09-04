Unfinished Beethoven symphony reimagined in a click

Lausanne: As conductor Guillaume Berney marks the opening downbeat, the first chords ring out in a Lausanne concert hall of what could conceivably be an extract of Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony -- if the great German composer had ever managed to complete the piece.

The classical music world has often speculated what Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) would have gone on to write after his monumental Ninth Symphony. And a number of musicologists and composers have already ventured to orchestrate and complete some of the scraps of notation they believe were his first sketches for his next symphonic masterpiece.

But to mark their 10th anniversary season this year, Berney and the Nexus orchestra have decided to use artificial intelligence to create a four-minute extract which they have dubbed BeethovANN Symphony 10.1.

"That is not a typo," Berney told the audience at the first night, with a second performance scheduled in Geneva on Friday. Berney explains that the ANN refers to the artificial neural network that created it, basically without human intervention.

"We don’t know what it will sound like," Berney acknowledged to AFP ahead of the Lausanne concert. The final score was only generated and printed out hours before the performance, after computer programme designer Florian Colombo oversaw the final step in what for him has been a years-long process.

Seated in his small apartment with a view over the old city of Lausanne and the Alps in the distance, Colombo made a couple small changes before clicking a button to generate the score. "It’s like watching a birth," Berney said as he picked up the first pages emerging from the printer.