 
Saturday September 04, 2021
Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

AFP
Saturday, Sep 04, 2021

TRIPOLI: Two Libyan army units used heavy artillery in an exchange of fire overnight centring on a barracks in a densely populated area of southeast Tripoli.

An attack early on Friday ordered by the military commander in the capital saw members of a security group set up by ex-premier Fayez al-Sarraj target Al-Tekbali barracks, the headquarters of 444 Brigade.

"What happened... today is a correction of the course taken by 444 Brigade" which has "deviated" and "ceased to obey military orders", Tripoli area commander Brigadier General Abdelbaset Marouane said in a video message posted on the internet.

