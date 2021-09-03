DSPs, SHOs not be posted in PS of their home districts

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that DSPs or SHOs will not be posted in the circle or police station of their home district.

Also, in five major districts of the province, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan, no inspector or sub-inspector would be posted as SHO in his home division, added the IGP.

He inaugurated various projects of public service delivery in police offices, addressed the Police Darbar and answered questions of the media persons during his visit to Gujranwala. He also inaugurated the Smart City project in Ghakhar Mandi.

The IGP listened to problems of the police force at the Police Darbar and issued orders on-the-spot to resolve them.

He said that under the new order, 238 SHOs were being replaced across Punjab, while DIG IT would ensure monitoring. He said that no officer with two major penalties and under trial or under investigation of criminal cases would be allowed to be posted as an SHO. In future, at the police stations, only A-category officers would be posted as SHOs. He said especially those responsible for any negligence or omission in registration and investigation of criminal cases, related to women and children, would be given stern action. He said all funds received by the Punjab Police in the financial year 2021-22 would be spent on upgrading police stations and providing modern facilities.

The IGP paid salutations to the martyrs and laid a wreath at the graves and offered Fateha for the martyrs. He also met the families of the martyrs and inquired about their problems.

He also inaugurated the Investigation Support Unit and Police Welfare Centre at CPO Office, Gujranwala.