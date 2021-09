PESHAWAR: Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking released its latest ranking for 2022, ranking Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) 2nd in the entire Pakistan and first in KP, as well as 1st in the country on the basis of citations.

A press release quoting Awkum Vice Chancellor Dr Zahoorul Haq congratulated the faculty and students and said that all this achievement is a result of hard work of the faculty in terms of teaching and research.