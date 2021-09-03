JUI leader says life miserable under PTI rule

MINGORA: Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, provincial head of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e- Islam (JUI), Maulana Attaur Rahman, on Thursday said lawlessness, anarchy and inflation had made life miserable for the common people.

Addressing a press conference here at Swat Press Club, he said no mega development project had been initiated by the PTI’s government in the last three years.

“The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a failed project as the provincial government and PTI leaders through corruption and kickbacks collected billions of rupees, ‘’ he alleged , adding that the National Accountability Bureau chairman’s was only active to approve investigations in false cases against the opposition.