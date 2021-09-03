Pak-Afghan border fully secured: DIG FC

PESHAWAR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Majeed Thursday said the Pak-Afghan border had been fully secured after completion of fencing, construction of new forts and placement of technical surveillance system equipped with drones, which helped control mobility and contain unwanted elements.

Briefing the national and international media about security arrangements on the Pak-Afghan border including placement of comprehensive security mechanism and mega development projects in the merged areas, Sajid said 98 percent fencing and 388 new forts had been completed on 2,611 kilometer border with Afghanistan.

The visit was held under arrangements of ISPR.

Out of 827 kilometers area in KP, fencing on 802KM has been completed.

Similarly out of 443 forts, 388 have been completed and the remaining 55 would be completed by December this year, he said, adding practical work on fencing was started in May 2017 and till date 98 percent work had been completed.

To bolster security, tracks on strategic places covering 743 kilometers area has been setup alongside the border.

The DIG FC said movement of people from authorized crossing border terminals, including Torkham, had been allowed and only those with valid traveling visa documents were permitted.

He said no major refugee influx had been witnessed from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul rather the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan were going back to their country in a substantial number these days.

Brig Sajid Majeed said, “We are ready for every challenge. The security situation has significantly improved in the merged areas and patrolling of troops has been enhanced on our side.

Besides erection of the long fence and construction of new forts, watch towers, pickets, bunkers, tracks, drone, radars and other surveillance technologies have been placed under an inclusive border management mechanism, which has significantly reduced infiltration of unwanted elements from across the border.”

He said increase of security check posts, use of night vision sight technology and deployment of additional troops had helped protect the long border.

Brig Sajid said millions of development projects had been initiated in the merged areas for socio-economic development of tribal people with special focus on education, health, roads, clean drinking water and others infrastructure schemes.

He said development projects amounting to about Rs3 billion were launched only in Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

Col Tanveer said tourism was being promoted in scenic Orakzai district to generate employment opportunities and alleviate poverty besides a mega water supply scheme was launched in Mohmand.

He said the Sahktu Corridor in South Waziristan had been completed and a number of model schools and roads projects in Kurram and others tribal districts were built.

Commandant Khyber Rifles, Colonel Rizwan while briefing journalists about Torkham border terminal said facilities had been enhanced in this historic terminal where all departments concerned, including the Federal Investigation Agency, National Database and Registration Authority, Civil Administration, police, ANF and others, were extending spot service to immigrants and people.

He said Torkham border was fully operational round the clock where regulated moment of people travelling with visa documents and cargo trucks was underway.