‘Incompetence of Ghani’s administration behind Kabul’s collapse’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Rehman Malik has said incompetence of former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s administration was responsible for the collapse of his government in Kabul.

“Neither Pakistan nor anyone else had started this war in Afghanistan while the United States invaded Afghanistan after 9/11 even though no one from Afghanistan was involved in the tragic incident,” he said in an interview with an Indian channel. Rehman Malik said this so-called war on terror lasted for 20 years without any result and success.

“Pakistan suffered great losses due to this war in which its 80,000 troops and civilians were martyred and the country’s economy was shattered,” he said. He said that in this war, everyone learnt that bullet is not a solution to any problem. Malik said Pakistan had always wanted peace in Afghanistan and political solution to its internal problems, adding everyone knows that the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan was because of the dialogue between the Taliban and US authorities in Qatar and now that the Taliban are back, the international community should give a chance to peace in Afghanistan.