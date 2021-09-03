 
Friday September 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

No one banned in media, says Fawad

Sabah
Friday, Sep 03, 2021
No one banned in media, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday informed National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting that there is no ban on anyone in the media.

When minister claimed that media is free in Pakistan, one participant of the meeting pointed towards journalists who were missing from media outlets over a time period overlapping with the governments tenure so far. Fawad said there is no ban on anyone. He said Absar Alam is not journalist.

More From Top Story

Latest News