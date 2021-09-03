Women’s safety app

One must appreciate the remarkable efforts of the Punjab government for launching the ‘Women Safety App’ in order to provide women throughout the province a sense of security when they step out of their homes. This app is a wonderful innovation to protect women from different crimes such as harassment, torture, assault, etc. There is no denying that countless women in Pakistan are victims of such crimes, but so far, the government has failed to provide adequate help to the victims in case of emergency. With the help of this app, women will be able to seek direct help and guidance from police via call or messages more easily. The provincial government is lauded for its efforts. It is hoped that this initiative will result in a considerable drop in harassment cases.

Abdul Rahman Shahbeer

Turbat