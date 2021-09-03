Without hope

This refers to the letter ‘Three years of the PTI’ (September 1) by Sqn Ldr Tarique M Malak and Saman Amjad. The country’s external debt/liabilities currently stand at $122 billion – as compared to the same period three years ago when the debt was at $96 billion. The overall domestic and foreign debts make up 85 percent of the GDP, which is an unsustainable situation and a good reason for an alarm bell. Pakistan has become a food deficit country and depends on imports to feed its population. Its main industry, textile, which generates export earnings, also relies on the import of cotton for roughly 40 percent of its requirement. In the financial year 2020-2021, the budget deficit totalled Rs3.4 trillion. The circular debt has touched the level of Rs1.3 trillion and continues to rise every month. The trade deficit is ballooning owing to slow growth in exports while imports are rising at an accelerated pace, fuelled by the unrestricted entry of finished goods, including luxury and unnecessary items, that can be easily controlled. Apparently, there is no policy of import substitution and indigenization.

Resultantly, the economy is facing the current account deficit challenge. Underperformance in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, due to the absence of coherent policies, along with an increase in population, is causing an unprecedent rise in unemployment and underemployment. The gap between haves and have-nots is widening. It is one of the reasons for a sudden surge in street crimes. There is no silver lining on the horizon.

Erum A Baig

Karachi