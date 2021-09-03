Plight of retirees

While the state caters generously to its retired government officials and staff, by providing subsidised housing during service, generous pensions and plots, along with tax reliefs on property, their equally, or more, qualified counterparts serving in private, state-owned enterprises (SOE) are neglected. Most of the direct income tax collected in this country is paid by professionals working in the private or public sector. Despite having paid taxes all their working lives, they receive absolutely no relief from the state. Professionals working in these sectors either do not receive any pensions or get an amount which is insufficient for minimum subsistence. Their medical benefits, post-retirement, are almost non-existent. In a country with no reliable social security welfare system, their problems become more acute with age. These senior citizens end up investing their lifelong savings and provident fund in National Savings Centre (NSC) schemes like pensioners benefit account and Behbood savings certificates, etc. While in-service salaried persons aren’t supposed to pay taxes on an annual income of Rs600,000, the tax slab for retired persons starts at Rs400,000.

The state should realise the enormity of problems faced by retired citizens from the private and public sectors, and should either give them a more generous tax relief or consider waiving taxes for those above 70 years. If the state can pay tax-free pensions of more than Rs100,000 per month to certain former government officers, it must exhibit the same generosity to retirees from other sectors.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore