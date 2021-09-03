Under construction

The relevant authorities have failed to meet the deadline for completion of the PWD underpass on the Islamabad Expressway at least twice. The first deadline was June 30, 2021. More than two months have passed and the authorities haven’t completed the project. This underpass is being built to ease the traffic flow on the expressway. One thinks that further delays in its completion will create discomfort for commuters. The ongoing construction work is also responsible for polluting the environment. In the time of Covid-19, the authorities should be focusing on decreasing pollution levels, which are the main cause of several respiratory diseases.

The relevant authorities need to share reasons for the delay and must speed up the construction work.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad