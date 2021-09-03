Organisations without CEOs

This refers to the news report ‘Majority of public sector entities without CEOs’ (September 1, 2021). It says that 29 entities out of 36 under the Ministry of Industries and Production are without chief executive officers (CEOs). Frequent changes in portfolios of ministers is the underlined reason for the failure to appoint permanent heads. The PTI government must realise that organisations do not deliver adequately when there are no heads. It should also be understood that the entities in question play a vital role in a country’s economy. When after a lapse of three years of being in office, the government has been unable to fix the problems of the cash bleeding power sector and many other sick units ,one can easily comprehend why Pakistan has not witnessed the desired growth in economy as yet. The Employees’ Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has also been running without a chairman for a long time, causing considerable delays in decisions about matters of increments in pensions. Prime Minister Imran Khan should fix the issue for sustainable and envisaged economic growth of the country”.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad